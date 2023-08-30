Vilas County Clerk of Courts warns of juror scam

If you get a call saying you failed to report for jury duty, it’s likely a scam.

The Vilas County Clerk of Courts is warning people about it.

In the scam that’s been going around Vilas County, scammers are posing as law enforcement officers.

They call a person and say records show they failed to report for jury duty and the person needs to report to the Vilas County Courthouse at a specific time.

The Clerk of Courts Beth Soltow doesn’t know what their motivation is.

“There is no situation that you would be called by phone to appear at the courthouse for missing a trial. You would only be noticed of such thing by a summons of the court, served by an official law enforcement officer. There also would not ever be a situation where you are called to pay a fee over the phone for missing a jury trial. This is 100% a scam," said Soltow.

If you have been impacted by this scam, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.