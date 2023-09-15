© 2023 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Man arrested after custodial issue causes disturbance at St. Germain Elementary School

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
PIXABAY.COM

St. Germain Elementary School went into lockdown Tuesday morning.

No one was injured and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says there was no direct threat to the school, students, or staff.

A 63-year-old male was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says dispatch got a call from the School Resource Officer at Northland Pines High School.

That officer reported a disturbance due to a “custodial interference incident” in the main of the elementary school in St. Germain.

The Sheriff’s Office said because of the nature of the disturbance the school resource office alerted the elementary school to go into lockdown.

Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies and a Wisconsin DNR Warden responded to the incident.

A 63-year-old man was arrested for causing the disturbance.

Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
