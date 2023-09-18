Federal sentence for man caught in Eagle River with a large amount of mehtamphetamine

A man found with a lot of methamphetamine at an Eagle River hotel will spend 12 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin says 47-year-old Travis Lee Young of Milwaukee was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

He was arrested at a hotel in Eagle River in August of last year.

Young had reportedly been connected to a purchase of meth at the same hotel two weeks earlier.

Officers found over 600 grams of methamphetamine, over 900 fentanyl pills, and 17 grams of cocaine.

They also found a gun.

In handing down the 12 year sentence, a federal judge noted Young was making money off the illness of others, and also considered Young’s criminal history to be “serious and aggravated”.

Young had been convicted of eight felonies before his arrest in Eagle River.

Young will be on supervised release for 5 years after he finishes his 12 year term in federal prison.