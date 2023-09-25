Everest Metro Chief reportedly being investigated for alleged sexual harassment in the department

The leader of the Everest Metro Police Department, Chief Clay Schulz, is reported to be the subject of an investigation into sexual harassment within the department.

Multiple outlets including Wausau Pilot and Review have reported that Schulz is the subject of a formal written complaint submitted to the Everest Metro Police Commission.

Details of the complaint have not been made public, but state leaders with knowledge of the situation say it involves allegations of improper conduct which constitutes sexual harassment.

Leaders of the Village and Town of Weston and City of Schofield, which are all served by the EMPD, have not commented on the issue- and it's unclear if or when the Police Commission will take action related to the matter such as placing Schulz on leave or limiting his access to department facilities.

The commission did meet last week, but the agenda was limited to interviews for a vacant Captains position.