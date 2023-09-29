Potential gun threat puts MHLT and LUHS on temporary lockdowns Friday, no threat to student safety found

MHLT grade school and Lake Union High School were both temporarily on lockdown Friday morning.

The Minocqua Police Department responded to a potential gun threat at MHLT around 9:00 a.m.

School officials there had gotten a tip from the LDF Tribal School District that a student MHLT was possibly in possession of a firearm.

Police say it was reported the student had posted a video of a firearm on Snapchat the evening before and “made some concerning statements.”

Law enforcement responded and the school was placed on lockdown during the investigation.

School officials located the student involved and law enforcement assisted in searching the belongings of the student. They found two knives but no firearms.

During the interview, another student who attended Lakeland Union High School was thought to be potentially involved.

LUHS officials were notified, and the school was placed on lockdown. LUHS officials located the student who was searched which resulted in no weapons being located.

Students at both schools were interviewed. Minocqua Police determined there was no threat to the schools’ safety and security at that time.

Additional information was learned involving a separate incident with a student at AVW grade school. AVW school officials as well as Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and informed of the new information. Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the separate incident.

The parent of the student who owned the firearm posted on Snapchat was contacted. Law enforcement responded to the residence and verified no weapons were missing from the parent’s inventory.

The Minocqua Police Department in a statement said, “We are continuing to work with MHLT school officials to bring this investigation to a conclusion. Again, it is important for everyone to understand we take these potential threats seriously, and on behalf of the safety of our children, schools, and our communities we will stand on the side of caution.”

As of right now, daily school activities have resumed.