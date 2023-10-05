Antigo schools closed Thursday due to bomb threat

The Unified School District of Antigo canceled classes for all Antigo School on Thursday, October 5.

In a Facebook post, District Administrator Glenda Oginski said the district received a bomb threat via email overnight.

The district is working with local enforcement to conduct a sweep of each building in the district.

That sweep wouldn’t have been finished by the time students arrived at school, so the district decided to cancel classes.

“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution. At this time, we plan to resume school on Friday. We will provide you with an update later today as we learn more,” Oginski said in the post.

