Forest County Sheriff’s Office takes woman into custody after man dies on roadway in Laona

A woman was arrested after a man died in the middle of the road in Laona last week.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 9:15 Thursday night.

The caller said a man was lying on Linden Street and appeared injured.

First responders tried to save him, but the man died at the scene.

A car was found nearby that police say looked like it had been involved in a crash.

A woman was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any of the names involved or for which charges the woman was arrested.