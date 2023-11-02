Terrorist Threat charge being considered after social media threat shuts down LUHS Thursday

The Woodruff Police Department says a felony terrorist threat charge is being considered for a juvenile who made an online threat Wednesday evening.

The social media post on Snapchat was a picture of a handgun with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The post caused Lakeland Union High School to cancel classes on Thursday.

The school said this was to give law enforcement time to complete their investigation.

The Woodruff Police Department found the juvenile responsible for the social media post.

The juvenile admitted to making the post but claimed it wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

Police searched their home in Woodruff.

Officers didn’t find any real guns, just several look-alike BB guns including the one used in the social media post.

They were all confiscated.

The Woodruff Police Department says one felony charge of “terrorist threats” has been forwarded to juvenile intake for review.