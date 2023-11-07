Suspect captured after bank robbery in Mercer

Law enforcement captured a suspect after a chase following a bank robbery in Mercer.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office reports a 911 call came from the Associated Bank in Mercer around 1:40 p.m. yesterday.

They reported they had just been robbed by a male wearing a mask.

A description of a vehicle and the direction it was headed were provided, and a deputy patrolling in Mercer spotted the vehicle.

The deputy followed the vehicle south on Highway 51 as help was coordinated.

When additional deputies from Vilas County arrived, an attempt was made to stop the vehicle.

The driver fled at high speed.

The driver tried to turn onto Chippewa Forest Road at high speed, and the vehicle rolled several times.

Cash taken in the robbery was recovered.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Woodruff, and cleared medically.

He’s being held in the Iron County Jail.

A number of agencies provided assistance to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.