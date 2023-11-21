Suspicious circumstances in Lac du Flambeau fire

A suspicious fire destroyed two campers in Lac du Flambeau.

Lac du Flambeau police say the fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Two campers were found ablaze when law enforcement got there.

One was fully engulfed, and the second camper had flames coming out of the windows.

There was nobody inside, and no one around the property.

Both campers and their contents were a total loss.

Lac du Flambeau Police say the circumstances surrounding the fires were suspicious.

They’re getting assistance from the State of Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall.