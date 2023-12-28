Man shot dead by officers responding to a domestic incident in central Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer involved critical incident on the night of Wednesday, December 27.

At approximately 11:12 p.m., Everest Metro Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident.

Shortly after, police officers arrived at the home on the 3300 block of Mount View Avenue in Weston.

When they got there, officers encountered a man with a bladed weapon assaulting a woman.

Officers attempted less lethal options, but were unsuccessful.

Two Everest Metro Police Officers then discharged their firearms, hitting the man.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located the woman, who had sustained life-threatening injuries. She was then transported to a local hospital.

Involved law enforcement were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.