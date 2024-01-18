Taylor County homicide investigated

A resident of a mental health and substance abuse facility in Taylor County was found strangled to death on Sunday.

On Sunday, Jan. 14 the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Almost Home Again, a mental health and AODA facility in Taylor County.

The caller reported that a resident of the facility was found unconscious and unresponsive, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release.

The release said:

Upon arrival of EMS and Taylor County deputies it was determined that the unresponsive individual was dead. The deceased individual was identified as Joseph B. Bonney, 61. Taylor County Sheriff’s Detectives along with the coroner arrived on scene to investigate the death. Detectives observed bruising to the victims neck as well as abrasions and some blood on the bedding.

A forensic autopsy was performed on Bonney which indicated his injuries and other findings were consist with asphyxiation related to strangulation.

The investigation to this point indicates Bonney is a victim of homicide. A suspect in the case has been identified.

Further investigation is extensive and ongoing. No arrest has been made to date, pending further investigation. There is no threat to the community.

