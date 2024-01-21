One dead following welfare check near Rhinelander, Wisconsin DOJ investigating

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officerinvolved incident in the Town of Crescent on Saturday.

The DOJ says two hang-up calls came into the 911 dispatch for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This required officers to do a welfare check at a home on River Street less than a mile from the intersection of Highway 47 and K.

Three Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies and two Rhinelander Police Officers responded. Officers learned there were two people inside the home.

DOJ says someone shot at the officers as they tried to enter the home. One of the deputies fired back.

All law enforcement got out of the home, backed away, and created a perimeter. The person inside the home kept shooting at the officers from the second level of the house. Officers fired back.

Tactical team members from the Vilas, Oneida, Marathon, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s offices responded to the incident. After talking to the person failed to get a response, they used “non-lethal tactics.”

Eventually one of the people came outside. They were evaluated by EMS on scene.

The tactical team entered the house and found the other person dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

The involved officers from the Rhinelander Police Department and deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The Rhinelander police officers were wearing body cameras. Both agencies have squad cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oneida County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

