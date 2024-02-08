Plea agreement reached for former Tomahawk school bus driver

A former Tomahawk school bus driver will has entered a deferred prosecution agreement that will see the case against her dropped if she completes her end of the bargain.

Debra Decker had originally been recommended 41 felony charges of false imprisonment and a disorderly conduct charge, stemming from an incident that took place in January 2023.

Police say Decker had become fed up with the conduct of the students on the bus on a return route from school, and had decided to drive back to the bus shelter.

The 41 felony charges were dropped in a preliminary hearing.

There was one count for each student who had been on the bus.

Decker elected to plead no contest to the disorderly conduct charge, and the presiding judge elected to defer judgement.

As per the plea agreement, Decker must continue counseling sessions she has already taken part in and write an apology to every family involved, which must be cleared by the District Attorney's office.

Decker's attorney, Zack Glascock, says she will not drive a school bus again.

Galen Bayne-Allison presided over the case, saying the affected families did not want to see Decker go to jail, they wanted to ensure she got help.