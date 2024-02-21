Those with unpaid fines and fees could see arrest warrants issued in Vilas County

The Vilas County Clerk of Courts warns arrest warrants may be going out for some people who haven’t paid fines or fees.

Clerk Beth Soltow says her office has worked with the Wisconsin State Debt Collection agency and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to collect court ordered financial obligations.

However, she says those methods have not been successful in some cases.

Soltow says some of these cases are being forwarded to judges to request arrest warrants for failure to pay.

She says they don’t like to use that method, and only do so when other methods have failed.

She encouraged anyone with outstanding fines or fees to get them paid off.

You can go to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website and search for your name under “Pay Fees” to see if you have any outstanding obligations.