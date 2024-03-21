Local treasurer accused of funneling thousands of dollars to personal accounts

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is recommending theft and misconduct in office charges for the Town of Ackley treasurer.

The sheriff’s office says it received a complaint from a Town of Ackley Board member last November.

That person told deputies they believed the treasurer, 69-year-old Gary Kieper, was mishandling town money.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office found Kieper was also treasurer for the Rural Fire Control. There were also concerns about the way he handled that money as well.

Detectives from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office say they traced thousands of dollars transferred from the Town of Ackley and Rural Fire Control accounts into various personal accounts owned by Kieper.

The sheriff's office says the investigation has revealed that more than $300,000 had been stolen.

Online court records show Kieper is facing nine felony charges related to theft in a business setting and Misconduct in Public Office. The oldest one dates back to 2013. The most recent one is from January of this year.

He has his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.