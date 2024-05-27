Suspect caught in Forest County after break-in, chase

A suspect is in custody after reportedly breaking into the Probation and Parole Office in Crandon and leading police on a chase.

The Forest County Sheriff's Office says they got word from Crandon Police around 9:00 p.m. Thursday that a male subject had stolen a vehicle from the Crandon Probation and Parole Office.

They had apparently broken in to get the keys.

Officers chased the stolen vehicle for about a mile before the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled into the woods near Potawatomi Trail.

Shortly later, alarms went off at the Forest County Potawatomi Emergency Management building in the Town of Lincoln.

There were signs of forced entry, but no one was found.

The suspect was later found walking along Highway 8 and taken into custody.

