Rhinelander Police Department is investigating damage at local country club

The Rhinelander Police Department is investigating damage at local golf course.

Police were called to the Rhinelander Country Club on Eagle Street around 6:15 Thursday morning.

The club reported golf carts being damaged and several missing.

Police say after the initial investigation they believe two male juveniles were involved in damaging golf cats, multiple boats, and property at Hodag Park.

Two golf carts were later found on a property owned by Ahlstrom Munksjö.

The Rhinelander Police Department is still investigating.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at 715-365-5300.