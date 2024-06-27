Oneida County man faces federal child pornography charge

A federal grand jury has indicted an Oneida County man with possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin says 72-year-old James Hornung of the Town of Newbold is accused of the offence.

The material was said to be found on a laptop and flash drives.

The charges against Hornung resulted from an investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

In the 1990’s, Hornung had been convicted of second degree child sexual assault in Oneida County.