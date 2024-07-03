13-year sentence for man convicted in Langlade County intoxicated driving death

A 32-year-old White Lake man was sentenced to 13 years in prison with seven years extended supervision last week in Langlade County court, after killing a man riding a moped while driving under the influence.

Cory Hansen pleaded guilty in March to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run involving death. As part of the plea deal first degree reckless homicide charge was dismissed but read-in.

The criminal report states:

At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies of the Langlade County Sheriff's Department responded to the report of a fire in the roadway on Wilson School Road in the Town of Evergreen on June 29, 2022. Firefighters called police as a man was possibly dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard a slam and there was a trail of fluid leading down County Road P.

While officers were leaving the scene a man approached yelling "hands up, don't shoot". The man was Cory Hansen. He stated he had been drinking, on drugs, driving and hit something with his vehicle. He said he saw a motorcycle but didn't say more.

When officers spoke with him, Hansen's speech was slurred, his eyes were glossy and they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants. Hansen refused to submit to a breath test.

He stated at the hospital they would find weed, cocaine and alcohol in his blood".