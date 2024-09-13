Three charged in Forest County drug overdose death

A lengthy investigation leads to charges against three Crandon residents in a drug overdose death in Forest County.

In April of last year, a 27-year-old man in the Town of Nashville died of a drug overdose.

Last August, a joint agency drug overdose suppression and investigation program was set up in Forest County.

The Forest County Drug Task Force began working with the Wisconsin National Guard’s Counter Drug Program, The Wisconsin

Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sokaogon Chippewa Community Police Department.

They began identifying drug overdose cases and drug overdose deaths to further investigate.

The death in the Town of Nashville was selected to be reviewed.

Investigation included multiple search warrants and subpoenas, over 1,000 hours spent reviewing video footage and phone calls, forensic analysis of multiple electronic devices, several interviews and surveillance

Results of the investigation were turned over to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, criminal complaints were issued charging 65-year-old Steven Tuckwab, 33-year-old Dakota Tuckwab, and 40-year-old Sheena Tuckwab.

All three are charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide for alleged involvement in the overdose death.