Merrill man found dead Tuesday, 25-year-old in custody

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old man is in custody after a Merrill man was found dead Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a welfare check in the Township of Corning Tuesday evening after John Stevenson, 48, didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.

Stevenson was found dead.

Austin Stevenson, 25, was taken into custody.

The Lincoln County District Attorney will be formally charging him during his court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said he is expected to be charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.