Teen sought in Taylor County murders found dead in Price County

A teenager wanted in connection with a double murder in Taylor County has been found dead in Price County.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Kadyn Hadden was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Chevy Impala police had been looking for.

He was found early Saturday afternoon.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation showed Hadden was responsible for the deaths of 24-year-old Josh Mann and 23-year-old Rebecca Mann.

They were found dead at their residence on County Road M in the Taylor County Town of Pershing last Wednesday.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Hadden acted alone in the killings.