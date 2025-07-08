Two people found dead, third shot by police in Portage County

Police found two people apparently shot to death, and an officer wounded a third person in rural Portage County.

A press release says deputies were called for a welfare check Sunday at 8:48 p.m. at a home in the Town of New Hope.

The first deputy on the scene saw a man dead in the front yard.

After police established a perimeter, a 35-year-old armed man went out the back.

He was ultimately shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital by MedEvac Air.

Once deputies got into the home, they found a woman dead inside.

Two children were also found, but they had not been injured.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the deaths, while the Wood County Sheriff's Office will look into the shooting by the officer.