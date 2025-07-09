Seven people charged in Oneida County fentanyl investigation

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people who are charged in a conspiracy to transport and distribute fentanyl in the Rhinelander area.

The sheriff’s office says it was part of a lengthy investigation by its office, the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group Task Force, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation.

Those charged include: Jerome Brisby, 40, of Chicago; Lance Reinke, 37; Joseph LaPuma, 29, of Rhinelander; Ryan Nest, 40, of Rhinelander; Lisa Hooper, 38, of Rhinelander; Zane Olsen, 28, of Rhinelander; Desiree McGinnity, 21, of Rhinelander.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug and is often responsible for both fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

Recent trends have shown that fentanyl is being mixed with other illicit drugs to increase the potency.

Fentanyl is known to be highly addictive.