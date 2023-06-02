Two juveniles identified as possible source of troubling graffiti at Lakeland Union High School

The Minocqua Police Department believes it has found those responsible for some concerning graffiti at Lakeland Union High School.

The threatening graffiti was discovered Tuesday in the student services men's restroom of Lakeland Union High School.

That led to the cancellation of classes on Wednesday, and increased safety measures after that.

Minocqua Police say several interviews were conducted to determine who was responsible.

The investigation is now over, with two juvenile males being referred to the Oneida County Department of Social Services for possible charges of making a terrorist threat – intimidation, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and obstructing/resisting an officer – giving false information or non-physical resistance.

As those involved are minors, details of the juvenile referrals will not be released.