Crime

Laona man arrested on drug and weapons allegations

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
Forest County Sheriff's Department Facebook

A Laona man was arrested on drug and weapons accusations after a traffic stop in Forest County.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that 57 year old Kurt Riecss was taken into custody on August 30th.

A deputy had stopped a U-Haul truck for a motor vehicle violation on Highway 32 in the Town of Wabeno.

A search by the Forest County K9 Unit reportedly turned up over five grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, three firearms and a large amount of cash.

Riecss was booked into the Forest County Jail.

He’s presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Tags
Crime Forest County Sheriff's OfficeDrug abuseWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
