Laona man arrested on drug and weapons allegations

A Laona man was arrested on drug and weapons accusations after a traffic stop in Forest County.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that 57 year old Kurt Riecss was taken into custody on August 30th.

A deputy had stopped a U-Haul truck for a motor vehicle violation on Highway 32 in the Town of Wabeno.

A search by the Forest County K9 Unit reportedly turned up over five grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, three firearms and a large amount of cash.

Riecss was booked into the Forest County Jail.

He’s presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.