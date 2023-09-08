Laona man arrested on drug and weapons allegations
A Laona man was arrested on drug and weapons accusations after a traffic stop in Forest County.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that 57 year old Kurt Riecss was taken into custody on August 30th.
A deputy had stopped a U-Haul truck for a motor vehicle violation on Highway 32 in the Town of Wabeno.
A search by the Forest County K9 Unit reportedly turned up over five grams of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, three firearms and a large amount of cash.
Riecss was booked into the Forest County Jail.
He’s presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.