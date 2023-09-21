© 2023 WXPR
Wausau Police investigate incident where a shot was fired

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
Wausau Police say no one got hurt in an apparent shooting incident outside a west side bar.

Police say it happened early yesterday (Wednesday) morning outside M & R Station.

Police were called at 1:40 a.m. with a report of a fight in the parking lot.

The first officer on the scene saw a group of men in the parking lot, and one of them appeared to have a handgun.

The officer ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he ran.

A single gunshot was heard from the area where the suspect was.

He was not found, but a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation. No further details will be provided at this time.

