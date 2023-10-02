Teenager in custody after search in Vilas County

A teenager who fled on foot into the woods of Vilas County after a lengthy high-speed chase has been captured.

On Saturday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got word from Langlade County that they had tried to stop a car stolen from the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The driver was heading north on Highway 45 toward Highway 8.

The car was spotted heading west on 8 at a high speed, and then turned into the Highway 17 construction zone, hitting several construction barrels.

The car continued north toward Eagle River, hitting speeds over 130 miles per hour, and later turned west onto Highway 70.

An Oneida County Deputy was able to use a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to stop the car as it slowed near the intersection of Highway 70 and Sunny Lane, but the driver ran off into the woods.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office described the area as being a large, wooded area in the Town of Cloverland near Big Bear Lane.

While the search was on, the teenager reportedly broke into a residence and stole a UTV and guns.

He also reportedly shot multiple rounds at a drone being used by police.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office posted Sunday afternoon that he had been taken into custody without further incident.