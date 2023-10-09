Man in custody, accused of shooting a vehicle on Highway 51 in Marathon County

Police captured a man accused of shooting at a vehicle on Highway 51 in Marathon County.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Bennie Green from Tony, Wisconsin was arrested after an extended chase Friday night.

A 911 call came in at 8:44 p.m. Friday, from a person headed north on Highway 51 in the Village of Maine, saying they and their vehicle were struck by gunfire.

The people in the vehicle were treated by first responders after pulling over, and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was spotted in Lincoln County, and a chase led back into Marathon County.

Wausau police used tire deflation devices to try to end the chase, but the suspect got past them.

A Lincoln County Deputy disabled the suspect vehicle with their patrol vehicle in the city of Wausau, and Green was taken into custody.

The deputy suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Police are forwarding several potential charges to the Marathon County District Attorney to consider, including attempted homicide.