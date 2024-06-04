Chase in western U.P. ends with suspect being tasered

Police tased a suspect after a lengthy chase in the western U.P.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department says it started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday with a report of a vehicle stolen from a gas pump at a convenience store.

A Gogebic County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect in Bessemer, who rammed the patrol car.

The Deputy began a pursuit, but damage forced the Deputy not to continue the chase.

A few minutes later, Ironwood Public Safety saw the vehicle on US 2 entering the city.

The suspect accelerated, and a Michigan State Police trooper responding to help saw the suspect crash into another vehicle at the intersection of Luxmore and Cloverland Drive.

The suspect ran from the disabled vehicle and attempted to steal another vehicle at a nearby convenience store.

Ironwood Public Safety was able to disable that vehicle.

The suspect then ran to US 2 and was given numerous warnings before being tased.

He was taken to the Gogebic County Jail.