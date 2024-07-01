Officer involved shooting in Adams County leaves man critically injured

An officer involved shooting in central Wisconsin left a suspect wounded.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting in the Town of Big Flats in Adams County Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m., deputies received a call about a driver high on narcotics and armed.

They found the vehicle about an hour later, and several short pursuits took place.

During a pursuit, the driver fired at police, and law enforcement shot back.

The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital for critical injuries.

No one else was hurt.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Rome Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.