Hurley Police say juvenile responsible for a string of break-ins

Hurley Police say a string of break-ins has been solved.

Starting at the end of June, Hurley Police started receiving calls regarding break-ins to garages and vehicles, as well as thefts in the city of Hurley.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Ironwood was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile facility.

Three counts of burglary and four counts of theft were referred to the Iron County Department of Social Services.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is still underway.

They say the juvenile has been involved in similar incidents in the past.