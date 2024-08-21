Man arrested after death following a fight in Wausau

A Wausau man is in custody on felony charges after a fight Sunday night in downtown Wausau that resulted in a man's death.

Thomas Lee Schroeder, 43, is in custody after he struck a man causing the man to fall into the roadway in the 400 block of Washington St. leaving him unconscious.

The victim died Monday as a result of the injuries.

According to a news release from Wausau Police Department:

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Washington Street around 6:20 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a fight between two adult men.

According to the caller, one male struck the other, causing the victim to fall into the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious, lying on his back with a suspected head injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The suspect, Schroeder, was last seen leaving the scene on foot, heading northeast.

Just after 6:30 p.m. an officer located the suspect in the 300 block of N. 4th Street, walking back toward the crime scene. After a brief struggle, Schroeder was taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation suggests Schroeder knew the victim, identified as 53-year-old Chad Lattimer.

On Monday night, Lattimer died from injuries sustained in the fight.

Schroeder is currently held at the Marathon County Jail, with charges recommended for felony murder, resisting an officer, and bail jumping.