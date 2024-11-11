Suspect in custody after 'critical incident' in Forest County

One person was hurt in a confrontation between two people who were armed in Forest County.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says at about 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, a critical incident happened in the Township of Lincoln.

Two male subjects were involved in a verbal altercation, and both were armed.

One of the weapons was fired.

Deputies responded and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The victim was injured, but it was not life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim is being treated by medical professionals.

There is no danger to the public.

More information may be released once the investigation is complete.