Investigations lead to child pornography arrests in Forest County

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office has sent out word of two arrests related to child pornography allegations.

The first involves a Crandon man arrested on an accusation of possession of child pornography.

A lengthy investigation began two years ago when the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received word from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children reporting several files were uploaded containing potential child pornography.

The investigation led to 29-year-old Jeffrey Stefonic.

Stefonik has been referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s office for potential charges of possession of child pornography, possession of firearms as a felon, and drug possession.

Another investigation involved authorities in both Forest and Oneida Counties, and led to the arrest of 44-year-old Timothy Stoehr of Rhinelander.

Searches were conducted in both Rhinelander and the Forest County Town of Lincoln.

Stoehr has been arrested and referred to the Forest County District Attorney’s Office on child pornography allegations.