Crash during police chase kills suspect, injures six others in Oneida County

A crash during a police chase in Oneida County killed the suspect and sent six people in another vehicle to the hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the incident in the Town of Newbold Friday evening.

At 9:15 p.m., an Oneida County Sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 47 at Northwestern Avenue.

The driver did not stop, leading to a pursuit which ended when the driver crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing their vehicle and striking another vehicle.

That happened near the intersection of Highway 47 and Bridge Road in the Town of Newbold.

The vehicle that was hit had six people in it, and all of them were taken to local hospitals.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the suspect, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer will go on administrative leave while the investigation is in progress, which is normal in such cases.

A squad car camera was operating during the incident.

