© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen arrested in Forest County for reportedly making a school threat

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:26 AM CST
Forest County Sheriff
Forest County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Forest County Sheriff

The Forest County Sheriff's Office took a teenager into custody after an apparent school threat on social media.

Tuesday morning, the Forest County Sheriff's Office got information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation about a post that said “I am going to shoot up Lincoln High School”.

Investigating agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI determined the post came from an address in Forest County.

Forest County authorities responded immediately to an address in the Town of Wabeno.

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly making the post, and was placed in a secure detention facility.

Forest County also contacted Law Enforcement agencies that had a ‘Lincoln High School’ in their district.
Tags
Crime schoolschoolsForest CountyForest County SheriffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required