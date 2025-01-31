Teen arrested in Forest County for reportedly making a school threat

The Forest County Sheriff's Office took a teenager into custody after an apparent school threat on social media.

Tuesday morning, the Forest County Sheriff's Office got information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation about a post that said “I am going to shoot up Lincoln High School”.

Investigating agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI determined the post came from an address in Forest County.

Forest County authorities responded immediately to an address in the Town of Wabeno.

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly making the post, and was placed in a secure detention facility.

Forest County also contacted Law Enforcement agencies that had a ‘Lincoln High School’ in their district.