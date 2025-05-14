Virtual meeting in Price County interrupted by explicit content

An unexpected interruption occurred during the Price County Highway and Transportation Committee meeting on May 7, 2025. Explicit content was displayed by a user identified as “James’ iPhone” who joined from a Linode datacenter in Ontario, Canada.

Price County employees acted quickly to halt the video feed. A joint investigation by Heartland Business Systems, the Price County IT Department, and the Price County Sheriff's Office revealed the explicit content did not originate from Price County's devices, nor were any employees involved.

Sheriff Brian Schmidt emphasized the importance of securing virtual meetings to ensure a professional environment. In response, Price County has implemented new security settings to prevent future incidents. No additional information will be released at this time.