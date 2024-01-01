WXPR Editorial Independence Policy

Our organization retains complete authority over all editorial content. Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of donors or their products, services, or opinions.

We accept grants from foundations, philanthropists, individuals, and partner organizations for the general support of our activities, however, all journalistic decisions are made independently and not on the basis of donor support.

Our organization may consider donations to support the coverage of particular topics, such as environmental or health issues, but our organization maintains editorial control of the coverage. We will cede no right of review or influence of editorial content, nor of unauthorized distribution of editorial content.

Our organization will make public all donors who give a total of $5,000 or more per year.