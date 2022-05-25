© 2022 WXPR
Education

Justices debate Wisconsin school's gender change policy

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
wi_supreme_court.jpg
Wisconsin Court System
/

Wisconsin's Supreme Court is wrestling with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders.

The school district adopted a policy in 2018 that requires staff to use names and pronouns of a student's choosing without parental consent or notice.

A group of parents sued in 2020 alleging the policy violates their constitutional rights to direct their children's upbringing.

The parents' attorney, Luke Berg, told the justices during oral arguments Tuesday that the policy amounts to an experiment on children.

Adam Prinson, an attorney representing three Madison high schools' gender equity associations, countered that the schools are protecting children's privacy.

Education WXPR Newspublic schoolswisconsin supreme courtgender-neutral terminology
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
