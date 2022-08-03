© 2022 WXPR
Education

Gogebic Community College in Ironwood closes again

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
Gogebic Community College.jpg
Gogebic Community College Facebook
/

Gogebic Community College will keep its Ironwood campus closed both today and tomorrow.

That’s after bomb threats caused disruptions both Monday and Tuesday.

No explosive devices or anything else suspicious was located after police checked the campus.

Gogebic Community College has not been the only campus dealing with threats.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department says similar threats have been reported throughout Michigan and the country.

The closure includes the Linquist Center.

The Houghton Copper Country Center will remain open.

