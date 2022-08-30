Unified School District of Antigo receives $50k to improve metal lab

The Unified School District of Antigo is one of several schools in the state to received funding for Advance Manufacturing Technical Education Equipment.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development granted more than $400,000 to 11 districts.

It’s funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program. The grants are meant to increase the number of high school students that go into technical careers.

“This latest round of funding will broaden educational and employment opportunities for some 1,400 students in more than a dozen rural and underserved communities statewide,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek in a statement. “These Wisconsin Fast Forward investments are part of DWD’s proven strategy to expand our future workforce with homegrown talent. Going forward, the economic impact of these grants will be multiplied as the students gain new skills, employers gain a competitive edge, and communities gain new vitality.”

The Unified School District of Antigo received $50,000.

That money will be used to buy a Scotchman Model D095/140-24M Ironworker, two TRAK K3EMX Knee Mills, and a HAAS ST-10 CNC Lathe to update its metals lab and department.