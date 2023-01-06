The Northland Pines School District will not field a varsity football team this year.

The district announced on Facebook they will have a JV only team for the 2023 season, due to low numbers of upper classman.

Activities Director Josh Tilley said the plan was developed with input from coaches and parents.

“We are looking forward to giving our students the opportunity to play football, be safe and have fun playing the sport they love” said Tilley. “This plan supports our goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024”