Student brings stun device to a Wausau Elementary school

The Wausau Police Department has released more information about Wednesday's disruption at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

In a statement, they reveal the student is a 10-year-old, who did not threaten others with the device and did not attempt harm.

The release continues by saying the department made contact with the child's parents and continue to investigate, but are referring the child to Social Services due to bringing a weapon on school grounds.

ORIGINAL: WAUSAU (WAOW) - News 9 has received communication from parents at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that a student brought a contact stun device to the school Wednesday.

The Wausau School District has confirmed a contact stun device was brought to school.

A parent sent an email from Brent Johnson to Thomas Jefferson families:

"We want to update you on the incident that occurred in our building today (2/1/23). We have learned that the student had a contact stun device – not a taser. Law enforcement and our Pupil Services team members are still investigating. That said, we want you to know that your students are safe and we will update you once we learn more information.

In the meantime, if you have any concerns, don't hesitate to reach out to me."

Parents sent an email to News 9 earlier today, stating they received an email from Principal Brent Johnson regarding the situation and notifying them of the student bringing the device to school.

A portion of the first email from Johnson to parents states:

"We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred in our building today (2/1/23). A student brought a (contact stun device) to school.

We want you to know that we immediately contacted law enforcement and our Pupil Services team members. An investigation is underway right now. That said, we want you to know that your students are safe.

We also want to take this opportunity to remind you about the importance of reminding your students that if they see and/or hear something to say something as this weapon was reported to a trusted adult by another student.