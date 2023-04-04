D. C. Everest students learn about starting a business

Some D.C. Everest School District students are trying to make it big in the business world.

The district's junior high school hosted an "Entrepreneur Expo" Monday, where 16 students got to pitch to "investors" why they should be awarded money for their start-up business.

Some of the start-ups students came up with ranged from selling their art to selling their expertise in math class through tutoring.

Students say it was a good way to show what they've learned weighing profits and expenses and to see what their classmates are passionate about.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I think it was a really good experience," said Andrew Hanson, a junior high student. "I think my classmates, they have really good ideas and stuff, and I just think this is really good and a wonderful opportunity for all of us," Hanson added.

Judges were tasked with dividing up more than $5,000 to each of the students to help meet their expected costs. The money came from donations from area businesses.