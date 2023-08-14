Teacher positions a challenge to fill as the start of school gets closer

School is less than 2 two weeks away for a lot of local area students.

Wausau School District states they have more than 15 positions still needing to be filled. A lot of those positions ranging from special education, social work, speech therapy, and school counselor's.

"Our special education is one of the areas that we have quite a few vacancies in and its a area we do see a more turnover in typically this year we have a late resignation of some staff members that are taking new administrative positions," said Director of Human Resources For Wausau School District, Tabatha Gundrum.

The Stevens Point School District is also experiencing a teacher shortage with still five positions open. Beth Bakunowicz the Director of Human Resources For Stevens Point School District says the district has undergone extensive recruiting measures.

" Have worked with local universities and we have reached out their active student's as well as their alum also we have reached out to candidates through the Wisconsin education access network" said Bakunowicz.

If the Wausau School District doesn't fill all of their positions they plan to use some of their substitute teachers.

"Many of those substitutes are retired staff member's from the school district either in Wausau or the neighboring districts," said Gundrum.