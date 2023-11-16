Short lockdown in Merrill School District after a threat on social media

Merrill School District was on lockdown for over an hour Wednesday afternoon after the High School Principal was notified by students about a school threat on social media.

Superintendent Shannon Murray confirmed the lockdown.

Shortly before noon students notified the Merrill High School principal of a threat posted by a student on social media.

Murray said the school was immediately put on hold and police were notified right away.

The matter was resolved after about an hour and all other schools in the district were put on hold as a precaution with extra police presence, Murray said.