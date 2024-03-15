Students, staff members and emergency workers become ill at Crandon schools

Authorities are working to figure out what made some students, staff members and even emergency responders sick at the Crandon Schools.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Crandon Elementary Thursday reporting that 2 students and 1 staff member had become ill with the same type of symptoms and taken to the hospital.

They had not been in contact with each other.

Students were taken outside to reduce any possible exposure.

The Crandon Fire Department checked the building and did not locate any harmful gasses.

Forest County K9 officers were sent to check the building as well but didn’t find any illegal substances.

While the building was being checked, 1 more student and 4 more staff members became ill on the Middle/High school side of the building.

Two EMS workers also began experiencing symptoms.

Oneida County HAZMAT was called in to help.

Symptoms to watch for include lightheadedness, tingling, numbness in extremities, shortness of breath, slurred speech and rapid heartbeat.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says If you or your child is experiencing any of these symptoms, please seek medical assistance.

In a Facebook Post, the Forest County Sheriff’s Office said classes and school events in Crandon had been canceled for Friday.