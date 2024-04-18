Crandon teacher receives special recognition

A teacher at Crandon High School gets some special recognition.

Spanish teacher Jodi Resch Brownell has been named the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s 2023-24 Global Educator of the Year.

The Department of Public Instruction says Brownell has instilled a love of learning about other cultures and the world among students.

She helped bring the Global Scholars Program to Crandon High School.

In addition to helping students understand other cultures and languages through field trips and virtual exchange, Resch Brownell created a Global Learning Guide for staff.

She also welcomes Indigenous leaders into the school to share their culture with the school community and inspires students to continue global learning into college.

She’s been teaching for three decades.